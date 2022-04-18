Mackay Shields LLC Sells 683 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR stock opened at $145.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.10 and a 52 week high of $178.22. The company has a market capitalization of $41.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.33.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.43%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

