MahaDAO (MAHA) Trading 1.1% Lower Over Last Week

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. MahaDAO has a total market capitalization of $10.97 million and $1.68 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be purchased for about $3.56 or 0.00008755 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MahaDAO Coin Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

