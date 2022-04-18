Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Receives C$30.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$30.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on MFC shares. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other Manulife Financial news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$347,838.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$247,708.67. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.97, for a total value of C$573,104.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$149,574.71.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock remained flat at $C$26.93 on Wednesday. 907,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,376,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.00, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 5.29. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of C$22.76 and a 1 year high of C$28.09. The firm has a market cap of C$52.15 billion and a PE ratio of 7.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.27.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$21.61 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 23.7993266 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.05%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

