Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.36

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $27.01, with a volume of 200038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.61.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.76.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $200,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 270,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $7,059,640.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,180,065 shares of company stock valued at $29,703,167 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 7.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $339,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 40.0% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 30,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

