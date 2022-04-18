Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Update

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 175,200 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 15th total of 128,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total transaction of $2,229,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock valued at $4,529,920 in the last three months. 1.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Markel by 285.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Markel by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

MKL traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,478.87. The company had a trading volume of 34,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,229. Markel has a 52 week low of $1,155.00 and a 52 week high of $1,513.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,360.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,292.89.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $15.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Markel will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

