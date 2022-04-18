Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Receives $97.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-one brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:MRVL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.73. 5,829,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,450,597. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $68.11 and its 200-day moving average is $72.85. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,731,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,019,000 after purchasing an additional 280,372 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 21.9% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

