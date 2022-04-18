Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Position Increased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 920.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,937 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.14% of Masimo worth $22,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 657.1% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.80, for a total value of $128,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MASI traded down $4.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $130.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 900,353. Masimo Co. has a one year low of $133.94 and a one year high of $305.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $158.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.16.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $327.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.75 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MASI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Masimo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Masimo from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

