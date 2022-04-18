Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Brokerages expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

MHH stock traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.79. 1,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,542. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.65 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.53. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastech Digital (MHH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.