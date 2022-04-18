Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $60.26 Million

Brokerages expect Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) to announce sales of $60.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mastech Digital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.50 million. Mastech Digital reported sales of $49.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastech Digital will report full-year sales of $248.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $247.22 million to $250.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $272.60 million, with estimates ranging from $270.32 million to $274.87 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mastech Digital.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastech Digital in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mastech Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources.
