McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,935 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 187 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $251.35. 39,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,297. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $185.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.90.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.50.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.