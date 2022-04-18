Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Short Interest Update

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,800 shares, a drop of 37.5% from the March 15th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 131,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medigus in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000.

MDGS stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.01. The stock had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,858. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.18. Medigus has a fifty-two week low of $0.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

