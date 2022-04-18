MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target Raised to C$32.00 at National Bank Financial

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEFGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$24.00 to C$32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MEGEF. TD Securities cut MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on MEG Energy from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF opened at $14.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.91. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $4.88 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

