Meridian Network Hits One Day Volume of $629.00 (LOCK)

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 17th. Meridian Network has a market cap of $146,721.45 and approximately $629.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Meridian Network has traded 7% lower against the dollar. One Meridian Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $110.25 or 0.00276648 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005391 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000703 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $773.15 or 0.01940111 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 164.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Meridian Network

Meridian Network is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Buying and Selling Meridian Network

