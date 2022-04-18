Meridian Network (LOCK) 1-Day Volume Reaches $642.00

Meridian Network (LOCK) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Meridian Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meridian Network has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Meridian Network has a total market capitalization of $149,795.96 and approximately $642.00 worth of Meridian Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.00273664 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005228 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000687 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $758.36 or 0.01858484 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Meridian Network Profile

Meridian Network (CRYPTO:LOCK) is a coin. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Meridian Network’s total supply is 10,947,705 coins. The official website for Meridian Network is meridian-network.co . Meridian Network’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LOCK is an Ethereum based token with a staking/deflationary mechanism soon to incorporate a community DAO and Dapps for the Meridian Network. Meridian Network aims to become the first ecosystem of dapps/protocols to be community run, governed by its own users through a set of DAO-implemented mechanisms. Enabling users the ability to propose every and any ideas they deem worthy through the DAO structure. “

Meridian Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meridian Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meridian Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meridian Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

