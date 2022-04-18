MetaHash (MHC) Price Reaches $0.0048 on Major Exchanges

#MetaHash (MHC) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. During the last week, #MetaHash has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One #MetaHash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $15.24 million and approximately $869,161.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00044431 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,059.80 or 0.07491782 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40,837.89 or 0.99989860 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041595 BTC.

#MetaHash’s launch date was May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 3,375,736,454 coins and its circulating supply is 3,205,046,355 coins. The official message board for #MetaHash is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org . #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade #MetaHash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

