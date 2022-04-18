MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Short Interest Update

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the March 15th total of 23,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 83,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.93. The stock had a trading volume of 73,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,094. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in MFS Charter Income Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,083,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,692,000 after acquiring an additional 184,208 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.7% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MFS Charter Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $264,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 12.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 22,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 290,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,496,000 after buying an additional 17,058 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

