MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) Short Interest Up 38.7% in March

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.68. 71,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,114. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a one year low of $3.66 and a one year high of $4.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.98%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Lloyd Park LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

