MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MFM)

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFM stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.74 and a fifty-two week high of $7.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 342,935 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,490 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 454,820 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 41,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 475,429 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.32% of the company’s stock.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

