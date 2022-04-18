MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in MFS Special Value Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Special Value Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 33.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,779 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in MFS Special Value Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 63,419 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

MFS Special Value Trust stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.45. 19,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,375. MFS Special Value Trust has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $7.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.11.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0422 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

MFS Special Value Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund employs fundamental analysis and a bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio.

