MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 18th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $233,607.84 and approximately $74.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MicroBitcoin Coin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MicroBitcoin Coin Trading

