Minera Alamos (CVE:MAI) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.72

Minera Alamos Inc. (CVE:MAI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72, with a volume of 465742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.
Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Minera Alamos from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 7.38, a current ratio of 7.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.77 million and a PE ratio of -75.71.
Minera Alamos Company Profile (CVE:MAI)
Minera Alamos Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. Its principal property is the 100% owned Santana project consisting of 9 mining claims with an area of approximately 3,100 hectares located in the east-southeast of Hermosillo, Sonora.
