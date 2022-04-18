Mirror Protocol Price Tops $1.50 (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (MIR) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 17th. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.50 or 0.00003823 BTC on major exchanges. Mirror Protocol has a market cap of $116.47 million and $19.33 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002553 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001893 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.55 or 0.00044790 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,919.25 or 0.07450009 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,538.68 or 1.00903757 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00048814 BTC.

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

