Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Price Tops $389.72 on Exchanges

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can currently be bought for $389.72 or 0.00993553 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.8% against the dollar. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $9.70 million and approximately $84,394.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001892 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00044764 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,898.91 or 0.07390588 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,222.82 or 0.99995972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00041849 BTC.

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 24,890 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

