Mirrored United States Oil Fund Price Reaches $92.39 on Exchanges (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $92.39 or 0.00225429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $7.81 million and $203,940.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored United States Oil Fund alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002441 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00044483 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,066.63 or 0.07482660 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,902.80 or 0.99803808 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00041726 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 84,548 coins. The official website for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored United States Oil Fund

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored United States Oil Fund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.