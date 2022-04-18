Mist (MIST) Price Up 15.2% This Week

Mist (MIST) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Mist has a market cap of $4.80 million and approximately $661,931.00 worth of Mist was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mist has traded up 15.2% against the dollar. One Mist coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0852 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00106451 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Mist Coin Profile

Mist (MIST) is a coin. Mist’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,357,088 coins. Mist’s official Twitter account is @mistnft

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemist was started with a tweet by @thegostep. There is no “dev team”. There is no company. There is only a community of alchemists figuring out what to build in the open. There is no roadmap. An alchemist never makes forward-looking statements, simply because the future is unpredictable. The only plan is there is no plan. “

Mist Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mist should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mist using one of the exchanges listed above.

