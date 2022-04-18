Mithril Hits 1-Day Volume of $3.87 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000084 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $33.53 million and $3.87 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mithril has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mithril alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00011424 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.44 or 0.00236568 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.