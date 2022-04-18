Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,929 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.93.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 6.36%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile (NYSE:MUFG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

