Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 234,552 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 2,626,929 shares.The stock last traded at $5.99 and had previously closed at $5.93.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MUFG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.93.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUFG. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. 12.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.
