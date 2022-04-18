Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.
Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)
