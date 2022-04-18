Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY) Short Interest Down 29.0% in March

Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MTSFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the March 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:MTSFY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,806. Mitsui Fudosan has a one year low of $58.01 and a one year high of $74.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day moving average is $65.14.

Mitsui Fudosan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mitsui Fudosan Co, Ltd. operates as a real estate company in Japan. It operates through four segments: Leasing, Property Sales, Management, and Other. The Leasing segment leases office buildings and commercial facilities, and other properties. The Property Sales segment is involved in the sale of condominiums and detached housing to individuals; and rental housing and office buildings and other to investors.

