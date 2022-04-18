Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “THE MIZUHO FINANCIAL GROUP is a bank holding company which operates and manages its banks, long-term credit banks, specialized securities companies and other companies which the Company may own by law as its subsidiaries, and engages in business appertaining to the management and operation of such companies. “

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MFG. Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

MFG opened at $2.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. Mizuho Financial Group has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,932,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,636 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 912,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 512,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,009,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,388,000 after purchasing an additional 301,112 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 1,050.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 241,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mizuho Financial Group (MFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.