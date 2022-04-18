Moeda Loyalty Points Price Tops $0.37 on Major Exchanges (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000900 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. Moeda Loyalty Points has a total market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $468,142.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Moeda Loyalty Points

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com . The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

