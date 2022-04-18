Monero Classic Price Tops $0.35 on Exchanges (XMC)

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Monero Classic has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000856 BTC on popular exchanges. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $6.73 million and $20,100.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $266.68 or 0.00650695 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000092 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 159.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monero Classic’s official website is monero-classic.org . The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

