Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading 3.5% Higher

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $424.10 and last traded at $423.88. 2,063 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 498,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $409.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $470.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $544.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $442.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $472.95.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,574 shares of company stock worth $31,304,258. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

