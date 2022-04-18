Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) will announce $13.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Monroe Capital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.93 million. Monroe Capital reported sales of $13.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Monroe Capital will report full year sales of $53.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $52.64 million to $53.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $55.70 million, with estimates ranging from $52.95 million to $58.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Monroe Capital.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 60.30% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $13.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on MRCC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Monroe Capital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,400. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Monroe Capital has a 12 month low of $10.04 and a 12 month high of $11.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.33%. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $197,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 867,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 19,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Monroe Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

