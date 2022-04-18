Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.61 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.64. Monster Beverage posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $2.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monster Beverage.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 22.79%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on MNST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $110.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.17. The stock had a trading volume of 57,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,214. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.67 and its 200 day moving average is $86.13. Monster Beverage has a one year low of $71.78 and a one year high of $99.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNST. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth about $846,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 119,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 110,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 537,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 812,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage (Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monster Beverage (MNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.