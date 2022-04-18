Morgan Stanley Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $425.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on NFLX. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Netflix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $575.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on Netflix from $460.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $537.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $151.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $373.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $515.70.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $390.08 per share, for a total transaction of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,612,150,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,425,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,268,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,219 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $538,314,000. Finally, Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $510,468,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.