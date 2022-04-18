Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Underweight” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

LRE has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.90) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 781 ($10.18) target price on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.49) price target on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 658.38 ($8.58).

Shares of LON:LRE opened at GBX 418.20 ($5.45) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 437.09 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 497.87. Lancashire has a 52-week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 725 ($9.45). The company has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -21.02.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Lancashire’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.78%.

In related news, insider Natalie Kershaw purchased 12,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.24) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($65,156.06). Also, insider Alex Maloney sold 86,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 499 ($6.50), for a total transaction of £432,498.27 ($563,589.09).

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

