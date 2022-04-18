Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Sets New 1-Year High at $207.67

Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $207.67 and last traded at $205.40, with a volume of 1740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $195.19.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NBR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nabors Industries from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup downgraded Nabors Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nabors Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

Get Nabors Industries alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54.

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($14.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.98) by ($3.62). Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 54.43% and a negative net margin of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $543.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($23.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nabors Industries Ltd. will post -28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Nabors Industries in the third quarter valued at about $291,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 78.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,675,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nabors Industries Company Profile (NYSE:NBR)

Nabors Industries Ltd. provides drilling and drilling-related services for land-based and offshore oil and natural gas wells. The company operates through five segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. It provides tubular running, wellbore placement, directional drilling, measurement-while-drilling (MWD), equipment manufacturing, and rig instrumentation services; and logging-while-drilling systems and services, as well as drilling optimization software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.