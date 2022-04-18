Naples Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. EPIQ Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIG stock traded down $0.65 on Monday, hitting $159.18. 21,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,858,125. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $150.44 and a 1-year high of $172.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.62 and its 200 day moving average is $163.03.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

