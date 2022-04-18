National Bank Financial Increases Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$53.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$53.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

VET has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins increased their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$27.50 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NYSE VET opened at $21.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $611.07 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 55.40%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.37%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 6,772.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vermilion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.55% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

