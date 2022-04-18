National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $72.82

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.39, with a volume of 2092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.53.

Several research analysts have commented on NFG shares. Bank of America started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $2,976,722.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 311,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,817,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,775 shares of company stock worth $13,812,502. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

