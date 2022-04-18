NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $116.66 Million

Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) will post sales of $116.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for NeoGenomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $118.80 million and the lowest is $115.20 million. NeoGenomics posted sales of $115.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGenomics will report full year sales of $523.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $511.40 million to $540.41 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $605.68 million, with estimates ranging from $574.90 million to $643.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NeoGenomics.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NEO has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens cut NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

In other news, CFO William Bonello sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $58,692.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEO. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 152,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 143,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEO traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.80. 1,966,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,812,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.81. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $54.74. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.26 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.51.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

