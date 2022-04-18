Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.25

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 79082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.36.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Biodroga Neutraceuticals, Forest Remedies, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, PanHash, Sprout, Nosh, and NurturMe brands.

