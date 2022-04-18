New Century Advisors LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Aviat Networks by 20.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 43.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.5% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 11.5% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,228 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 55.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Aviat Networks from $50.50 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aviat Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Aviat Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

In related news, CEO Pete A. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of Aviat Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.85 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviat Networks stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.30. The stock had a trading volume of 177,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,574. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.26 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 37.41%. The firm had revenue of $77.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Aviat Networks, Inc provides wireless transport solutions worldwide. It offers a comprehensive suite of products and localized professional and support services enabling customers to simplify their networks and lives. The company's products and solutions include wireless transmission systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications.

