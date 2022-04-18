NewHold Investment Corp. II’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (OTCMKTS:NHICU)

NewHold Investment Corp. II’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to expire on Tuesday, April 19th. NewHold Investment Corp. II had issued 17,500,000 shares in its IPO on October 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of NewHold Investment Corp. II’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHICU opened at $9.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. NewHold Investment Corp. II has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $385,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in NewHold Investment Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. It intends to complete a business combination with an industrial technology business. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

