Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Short Interest Update

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,310,000 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the March 15th total of 13,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,077,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.05 and a beta of 0.30. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average of $63.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.72%.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after buying an additional 387,477 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Newmont by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,502,465,000 after buying an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,065,912,000 after purchasing an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $803,531,000 after purchasing an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEM. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

