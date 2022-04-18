Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Sets New 1-Year High at $86.23

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.23 and last traded at $86.23, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.30.

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.36.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $68.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.46 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.68.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Newmont had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 151.72%.

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,838,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,169,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,004,805,000 after purchasing an additional 387,477 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Newmont by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,349,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,502,465,000 after acquiring an additional 616,798 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Newmont by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 17,186,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,065,912,000 after buying an additional 147,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,994,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $803,531,000 after buying an additional 330,167 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

