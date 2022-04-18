Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE NEXA opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Nexa Resources has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.08.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $677.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.63 million. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 4.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Nexa Resources’s previous annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 3%. Nexa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.37%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources during the first quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 109,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Nexa Resources by 27.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 7.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

