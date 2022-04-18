NeXplore (OTCMKTS:NXPC) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.50

Shares of NeXplore Co. (OTCMKTS:NXPC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 78 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.47.
NeXplore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NXPC)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NeXplore (NXPC)
- Banking On Bank Of America
- Major Shareholder Bets Big On Nielson Holdings plc
- Tapestry Stock is a Value Play Down Here
- Levi Straus Stock Ready to Buy the Dip
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Ready to Scale Into
Receive News & Ratings for NeXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.