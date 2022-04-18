NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Short Interest Up 41.0% in March

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NNGRY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.04. 24,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,208. NN Group has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $30.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a current ratio of 23.80, a quick ratio of 23.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NNGRY shares. Citigroup lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.07) to €56.50 ($61.41) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.95.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

