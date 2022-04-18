North West (TSE:NWC) Price Target Increased to C$41.00 by Analysts at CIBC

North West (TSE:NWC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NWC stock opened at C$36.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.41, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.35. North West has a 52 week low of C$32.90 and a 52 week high of C$40.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$37.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.49. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. North West’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.43%.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in Canada, Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 25 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 2 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; 1 Solo Market store for rural market; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

