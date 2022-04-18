Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

In other Northern Oil and Gas news, Director Lisa Meier sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $323,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Kelly sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $368,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOG. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092,100 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $36,043,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,054,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Northern Oil and Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $19,447,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in Northern Oil and Gas by 162.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,364,461 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,199,000 after purchasing an additional 844,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOG traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.11. The company had a trading volume of 17,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -28.30, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12 month low of $11.90 and a 12 month high of $30.44.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The energy company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.07). Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 351.74% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.90%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

